ROSS, Kimberley Morris Kimberley Morris Ross passed away on the 21st of May 2019 following a long battle with glioblastoma brain cancer. Kim was born in Austin on April 14, 1969 to Truman Nicholas Morris, Jr and Molly Bunnell Morris. Kim graduated from Westlake High School in 1987 where she was very active as a cheerleader, member of the track team and choir. After high school, Kim volunteered for Jr. Helping Hand for Children and was presented as a debutante. She was also a member of The Austin Junior League, volunteering at CASA. She then attended Texas Christian University where she was a Kappa Alpha Theta. Kim met her future husband Ronald Dale Ross while working at Doyle Wilson Homes in Austin. They enjoyed life in Austin while growing their family to a total of five. Then the Hill Country began its call, Johnson City first and finally Fredericksburg, where they have lived and reared their children. Kim's devout faith and spiritual identity were the pillars of her existence. Throughout her life, Kim was able to bring joy to many in her community. By God's grace Kim recently celebrated two years of sobriety. This was such an important milestone to Kim. We are all grateful to God for this precious gift. Kim is preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hatton Bunnell, Jr. and Dr. and Mrs. Truman Nicholas Morris. She is also preceded in death by her cousin, Truman Echols Hornsby. Kim is survived by her children Nicholas Hudson, Robert Hatton, and Molly-Kimberlyn Faith Ross, and their father Ronald Dale Ross. She is also survived by her parents Molly and Truman Nicholas Morris, Jr. brother Truman Nicholas Morris, III and Lori Gann Morris and their children Anna-Nicole, Truman Nicholas IV, and Margaret Allyne Morris and brother Robert Bunnell Morris and Lesley von Rosenberg Morris and their children Durango Nicholas, Josephine Leigh, and Tyler Bunnell Morris. Kim is additionally survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, the 23rd of May 2019 at the Smith Family Chapel at Riverbend Church, 4214 North Capital of Texas Highway. The family would like to thank Leonor, Koreana, Sylvia, and Lydia as well as everyone at Visiting Angels and Austin Hospice. They gave us so much love and comfort throughout Kim's courageous fight. In lieu of customary remembrances, please send memorial contributions to the . Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.