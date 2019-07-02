MCGARY, Kimberly Ann (Wargo) Kimberly Ann (Wargo) McGary, 57 of Round Rock Tx, passed away peacefully on the night of June 26, 2019 at Hearthstone Health Center in Round Rock, Tx after a 19-year battle with Huntington's Disease. Kimberly was born in Cherry Point North Carolina on June 11, 1962, Daughter of James J Wargo Sr and Norma Donnally Wargo. Kimberly Graduated from New Castle High School (New Castle, PA). Upon Graduation she married her high school sweetheart Tracy McGary on July 10, 1981 to start their journey of life together for 30 years until his death in 2011. Kimberly was a very loving and strong-minded individual who devoted her life to her husband, 2 children and other family members. Her Beautiful smile, positive attitude and her drive to take care of her family despite challenges she faced, is a true inspiration, and exemplified what a saint of a mother and wife she was. Throughout the years, Kimberly enjoyed listening to music, going to church, shopping, watching sports, she was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and enjoyed many other activities. Kimberly is survived by her son; Justin McGary, and his wife Xenia Collins of Round Rock TX, brother in law; John Scott McGary of New Castle, PA, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one aunt and many cousins. Kimberly was preceded in death by her parents; James J Wargo Sr and Norma Donnally Wargo, husband; Tracy McGary, daughter; Sharon McGary and brother; James J Wargo Jr. Kimberly will be laid to rest, following a private Graveside service at 10:30am on July 3, 2019 at Cook Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery in Pflugerville TX. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 2, 2019