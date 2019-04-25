STEWART, Kimberly "Kimmie" Renee April 30, 1959- April 16, 2019 Austin, Texas Kimberly Renee Stewart age 59 passed away peacefully at home on April 16th, 2019. Kim is preceded in death by her father Sidney Carl Stewart MD, step father Maj. Sigvard Dahl and grandmother Cecyle Stewart. Kim was a lifetime resident of Austin with a strong love for South Austin where she lived for over 40 years. She was a graduate of L.C. Anderson High School and the University of Texas at Austin where she was a proud member of the Alpha Phi Sorority. Kimberly had a lifetime career, spending her last years as an IT trainer for the Women, Infants and children program for the State of Texas where she retired. Kimmie had a love of Music and Dance. In High School, she was a Lieutenant in the Trojan Belles Drill Team. She was also an accomplished pianist and wrote many songs, some of which she sold to Nashville. She was a devout pet owner with a love of cats and more recently, a new found love of her rescue dog sweet "Ginger". Kimberly's disease stole her memory, but not her spirit. She leaves behind, her mother Jewel Dahl, step mother Judy Stewart, sisters Stephanie Henrick and Machaela Byram, brother Marc Stewart, brother-in law David Henrick, step sister Victoria DeJacomo, step sister Tracy Burg, nieces and nephews Hunter Henrick, Regan Henrick, Paige Henrick, Reese Henrick and Max Byram. A visitation will be held Friday April 26, 2019 at 12:00-2:00pm at the Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis Chapel, 411 Ranch Rd 620 S. Lakeway, Texas 78734. Memorial service to follow at 2:00pm. Internment 3:30pm Teck Cemetery 2600 Ranch Road 620 N. Lakeway, Texas. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary