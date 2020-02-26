Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
VILLAR, Kimberly Stephens Age 33 of Round Rock, Texas, passed away on February 20, 2020. Kimberly grew up in Fairfield, Texas and was a graduate of Fairfield High School. She graduated from Texas State University and worked for many years at Wiseman Family Practice. Kimberly was a loving wife to the love of her life, Christopher Merlin Villar. Kimberly was a devoted mother to Alexandra Taylor Villar, Audrey Leigh Villar, and Christopher Merlin Villar Jr. Kimberly was the daughter of Pok Hui Hortman, David A. Hortman, David Stephens, Nicole Ketrenos Stephens, Suzanne Olivier Villar, and Merlin Maurice Villar Jr. She was sister to Cynthia Stephens Adams, D'Andre Lavance Adams, Stefanie Krauskopf, Randall Krauskopf, Angelle Edwards, Donald Edwards, and Justin Rashad Davis. Kimberly was aunt to Adria Adams, D'Andre Adams, Stephen Adams, David Krauskopf, Connor Edwards, and Leah Edwards. Kimberly was fun and bright. She was a gentle caregiver to her family and a beloved friend to many. She will be missed by all until we see her again. Services for Kimberly will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville, Texas at 3 pm.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 26, 2020
