BYERS, SMSgt. KJ Senior Master Sargent (SMSgt.) KJ Byers, 77, of Austin died Tuesday, May 12th He was born in Pattison, TX on December 11, 1942, a son of the late Alma (DeBlanc) and KJ Byers. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was the husband of Lutgarda (Lacsa) Byers. The Celebration of His Life Service (following CDC Guidelines) will be 12 PM on Thursday, May 21st at New Lincoln Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will be in Houston National Cemetery. Public Viewing (following CDC Guidelines) and flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street Austin, 3PM-6PM on Wednesday. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 17, 2020