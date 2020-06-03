Krista Triana Aleman
ALEMAN, Krista Triana Krista Triana Aleman, 35, of Pflugerville, Texas, went to heaven on Friday May 30, 2020. Triana was born on December 14, 1984 in Victoria, Texas to parents; Joe G. Aleman and Alfa Elsa Laurel Aleman. She was a lifetime member of Hyde Park Presbyterian Church. She rocked through life to the tunes of Country Music Television, elephants of all sizes were her favorite and she built a large and beautiful collection over the years. Triana will forever be remembered as the tiniest, but toughest fighter in this life, for the secret sister code she shared with her sisters, Monique and Elise, and for her beautiful smile that reminded us all to embrace the life we are gifted. Triana was proceeded in death by her grandparents, August and Felipa Laurel and cousin; Erik Bryan Salinas. She is survived by her parents; Joe and Elsa Aleman; sisters; Monique A. Paisley and brother in-law Samuel Paisley, Elise I. Ramirez and brother in-law Henry Ramirez Jr.; half-sisters; Cynthia Bueno and Rachel Curry; nephews; Steven Navarro-Paisley, Preston Ramirez, Luke Ramirez, and Aiden E. Aleman. Also survived by her aunts and uncles; Thelma (Jerri) Lyra and husband Ophir B. Lyra, Anna Laurel, and Deborah Laurel; cousins; Brandon Salinas, August Cardenas, Jake-Paul Gonzales, T. Gonzales, Marisa Garcia, Ian Lyra, and Kalan Lyra. Visitation will be held at Hyde Park Presbyterian Church, 3913 Avenue B, Austin, Texas 78751, on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held in Memorial Chapel of Cook-Walden/Capital Parks at 3:00 PM on Saturday, June 6, 2020 with the committal service immediately following at Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery. Please visit Triana's memorial page at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you can share memories and condolences with her family.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
5122514118
