For more information about
Kristine Guilbeaux
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Kristine Marie Kostoff Guilbeaux


1963 - 2019
Kristine Marie Kostoff Guilbeaux Obituary
GUILBEAUX, Kristine Marie Kostoff (1963 2019) GUILBEAUX, Kristine Marie Kostoff Guilbeaux, 55, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019 in her home in Cedar Park, Texas. She graduated from the University of Texas where she received a Master's Degree in Social Work and worked for the State of Texas for over 25 years until she retired to pursue other interests. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law Bay Guilbeaux. She is survived by her husband Gary Guilbeaux, step-daughters Lauren Guilbeaux (Sarah), Megan Guilbeaux, parents Morris and Effie Kostoff, mother-in-law Olivia Guilbeaux, sisters Sherrie Hafner (Marc), Matt Kostoff (Rosemary), Terrie Kostoff (David), and Mark Kostoff (Heather), and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on March 18th at 4:00 pm at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH 35, Pflugerville, TX 78660.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 16, 2019
