MULDREW, Kristopher Dempsey Kristopher Dempsey Muldrew, 20, of Round Rock died Tuesday, May 19th. He was born in Austin, TX on August 14, 1999, a son of Karen Y. McClellan and Kerry Anthony Muldrew. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 2 PM on Saturday, May 30th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Austin. This service will be livestream. Public viewing and flowers can be delivered 3PM-6PM on Friday May 29th at 1309 E 12th Street Austin. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020