A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Friday, May 29, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
1309 E 12th Street Austin
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 30, 2020
2:00 PM
St. James Missionary Baptist Church This service will be livestream.
Austin, TX
Kristopher Muldrew


1999 - 2020
Kristopher Muldrew Obituary
MULDREW, Kristopher Dempsey Kristopher Dempsey Muldrew, 20, of Round Rock died Tuesday, May 19th. He was born in Austin, TX on August 14, 1999, a son of Karen Y. McClellan and Kerry Anthony Muldrew. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 2 PM on Saturday, May 30th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Austin. This service will be livestream. Public viewing and flowers can be delivered 3PM-6PM on Friday May 29th at 1309 E 12th Street Austin. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020
