BEILHARZ, Kurt Otto Lt. Colonel Lt. Colonel Kurt Otto Beilharz was born to Hildegard and Otto Beilharz on July 18, 1939, in Munich, Germany, and passed away on August 20, 2020 in Austin, TX. In 1957, he emigrated on his own to the U.S., and later that year, joined the U.S. Army for a 34 year career. While in the service, he married the former Christa Fritz of Wurzburg, Germany, and had two children, Jacqueline Rudman and Peter Beilharz. Christa, who went by the name of Hedda, preceded Kurt in death on February 1, 2002. Besides various stateside assignments in Georgia, Kansas, New Jersey, and Texas, Lt. Colonel Beilharz had two combat tours in Vietnam, one tour in Iran, and numerous tours in Germany. His military decorations included the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Army Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, German Armed Forces Cross of Honor in Silver (highest award given to a foreign national), various Republic of Vietnam Service Medals and numerous other commendations. These awards were earned while serving in such capacities as Tactical Communications Controller, Platoon Leader, Company Commander, Combat Signal Advisor, and Senior Communications-Electronics Staff Officer and Systems Engineer. He retired in late 1991 from his final active duty assignment as Chief, Office of Defense Cooperation in the U.S. Embassy, Bonn, Germany. Kurt was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Heidi Ascue. Kurt is survived by his daughter Jacqueline Rudman and his son Peter Beilharz; his three grandchildren Gregory Wendler and wife Julie, Alan Rudman, and Jackie Hannan; his sister Hannelore Welsch and husband Daniel; his nephew Thomas Soliz and wife Roxanne with children Ryan and Sean; and his nieces, Rebecca Bartek with children Annelise and Bridget, and Monika Norby and husband James with children Aurora, Rainer and Russell. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store