STOETZEL, Kyle David A Native Texan, Kyle David Stoetzel, age 20, of Round Rock, was lifted up to the Lord, in the early morning hours of 1 April 2019. The son of proud parents, William Scott Stoetzel and Yvonne Nonte Stoetzel, and beloved brother of Austin Charles Stoetzel, Kyle was completing his third year of study at Texas State University to become a music educator. It was here that he passed away in his sleep, the victim of an apparent epileptic seizure. A joyful and exuberant spirit since early childhood, Kyle was active in band, choir, Boy Scouts, and was a plank holding member of the Annual 50 Turkey Challenge. In all these, Kyle was a humble leader who took on the big challenges and set high standards for himself and his teams. Kyle's Eagle Project, building a raised-bed garden, provided the community an ability to learn to feed itself. As an extension of this work, Kyle championed his father's desire to provide turkeys to support Annie's Way Thanksgiving meal. Here he enlisted his friends and worked tirelessly to meet the demanding logistical requirements of the event, with this year delivering an astonishing 153 Turkeys to those In need. Kyle loved music and it showed in every facet of his adult life. He adored being a brother in the music fraternity Phi Mu Alpha and was President of The Cedar Ridge Radar Band, where he also won the John Philip Sousa Award for musicianship and leadership. Kyle was preceded in death by his Uncle AB Gregory Charles Nonte, USAF, his Grandparents, Don and Judy Stoetzel, and George and Theresa Nonte. He is survived by his parents, Mr and Mrs William and Yvonne Stoetzel, his Aunts Yvette Nonte, Colonel, USA retired, Cherie (Wayne) Roszelle, Barbara (Alan) Canapy, Kathy (Greg) Stucky, and Uncles David Nonte (Cindy), and Mike (Jan) Stoetzel. Funeral services will be held this Saturday, 6 April at First United Methodist Church, 1004 North Mayes, Round Rock, Texas (512)255-3336 at 11:00AM, with a visitation preceding the ceremony at 10:00AM. All guests are invited to join the family at their residence immediately following the service for fellowship. Kyle was a beloved, son, brother, nephew, cousin, friend. He filled each room with a radiating smile and a spark of infectious charisma that uplifted us all. May he rise up to meet Heavens Gates. Rest In Peace gentle soul. Music of the Spheres Please visit Kyle's memorial page at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you can share memories and condolences with his family. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary