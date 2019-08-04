Home

VALLOW, L. Charles L. Charles Vallow life was suddenly taken far too early at the age of 62 on July 11, 2019 in Chandler, Arizona. Charles was born August 17, 1956. He was a loving father to sons Cole Vallow, Zach Vallow and Joshua Jaxon Vallow. As a father, brother and friend he positively impacted all of the lives he touched. Charles lived in Austin for over 15 years. He was a big fan of Austin music, University of Texas Football and Austin's many outdoor activities.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019
