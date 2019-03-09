|
JAROSEK, L.A. L.A. Jarosek, age 78, of Bastrop passed away on March 1, 2019 at his home with family by his side. L.A. was born February 18, 1941 in Moulton, Texas to Lee L. and Marie Jarosek. He married Linda Potts in Bastrop on August 23, 1976. L.A. was a rancher and owned the Hills Prairie Livestock Auction for a number of years. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son Lee Andrew Jarosek, Jr. and a sister Mary Lee Brugerman. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Linda Jarosek; his daughter, Robin Potts; a daughter-in-law, Gracie Jarosek and a grandson, Thres Jarosek.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 9, 2019