KUBENA III, Lad Joseph Age 59, of Austin, Texas entered into rest on Monday, November 2, 2020. Lad was born January 15, 1961 to Betty J. Kubena and Lad J. Kubena, Jr. in Houston, Texas, where Mr. Kubena was raised until 1980. From then on, he moved and resided in Austin, Texas. Lad Kubena had a passion for his profession and the people of Dell Seton Medical Center at UT, where he dedicated his time working with the Technology department as a Field Services Manager. Lad enjoyed the great outdoors. He could be found out on the golf course or out on the lake boating during the days that he would finally step away from his passion for work. Mr. Kubena enjoyed smoking brisket and was known to be skilled at the trade. Family was incredibly important to Lad. He also enjoyed spending time with his four legged friend, Dyllan, they were inseparable. Lad is survived by his wife of 33 years, Patricia L. Kubena; sister Jill K. Pesano and husband Kenneth J. Pesano; niece Sheridan N. Slater and husband Dustin T. Slater, great nieces Keagan Renee and Hunter Grace, Niece, Macy R. Baker and husband Kevin M. Baker; Uncle, Clint S. Kubena and wife Melissa B. Kubena. Lad was preceded in death by his father Lad J. Kubena, Jr. and his mother Betty J. Kubena. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lad's memory may be made to the Seton Fund for Dell Seton Medical Center at UT, www.supportseton.org
. Private services will be held for the family of Mr. Kubena. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.earthmanresthavenfuneralhome.com
for the Kubena family.