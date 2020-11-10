1/
Lad Joseph Kubena III
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lad's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KUBENA III, Lad Joseph Age 59, of Austin, Texas entered into rest on Monday, November 2, 2020. Lad was born January 15, 1961 to Betty J. Kubena and Lad J. Kubena, Jr. in Houston, Texas, where Mr. Kubena was raised until 1980. From then on, he moved and resided in Austin, Texas. Lad Kubena had a passion for his profession and the people of Dell Seton Medical Center at UT, where he dedicated his time working with the Technology department as a Field Services Manager. Lad enjoyed the great outdoors. He could be found out on the golf course or out on the lake boating during the days that he would finally step away from his passion for work. Mr. Kubena enjoyed smoking brisket and was known to be skilled at the trade. Family was incredibly important to Lad. He also enjoyed spending time with his four legged friend, Dyllan, they were inseparable. Lad is survived by his wife of 33 years, Patricia L. Kubena; sister Jill K. Pesano and husband Kenneth J. Pesano; niece Sheridan N. Slater and husband Dustin T. Slater, great nieces Keagan Renee and Hunter Grace, Niece, Macy R. Baker and husband Kevin M. Baker; Uncle, Clint S. Kubena and wife Melissa B. Kubena. Lad was preceded in death by his father Lad J. Kubena, Jr. and his mother Betty J. Kubena. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lad's memory may be made to the Seton Fund for Dell Seton Medical Center at UT, www.supportseton.org. Private services will be held for the family of Mr. Kubena. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.earthmanresthavenfuneralhome.com for the Kubena family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved