A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
LaMarquis Jerrell "Marcus" Thomas

THOMAS, LaMarquis Jerrell "Marcus" LaMarquis Jerrell "Marcus" Thomas, 28, of Georgetown, died Wednesday, January 1st. He was born in Dallas, TX on June 9, 1991, a son of Tracy LaDawn (Thomas) Clark. He served in the U.S. Army as a Pvt 2. The Celebration of His Life Service will be10 AM on Tuesday, January 14th at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church. in Austin, TX. Interment 1PM at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Killeen, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 510 S Main Street in Taylor, TX 3 PM to 6 PM on Monday, January 13th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 12, 2020
