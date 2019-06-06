Home

Lance C. Smith Obituary
SMITH SR., Lance Christopher Lance C. Smith, Sr. 35, of Austin, died Sunday, June 2nd. He was born in Austin, TX on November 27, 1983, a son Archie and Michele (William) Smith. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 11 AM on Saturday, June 8th at First Baptist Church. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday, Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. The Smith family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 6, 2019
