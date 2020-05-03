|
|
LEIN, Lance Lance Lein husband, father, brother, friend, sponsor, student, and teacher left this life for the next on April 23, 2020, in Cedar Park, Texas. He was born in Wiesbaden, Germany on April 8, 1947. He was the first child of Marian and Martin Lein, who raised Lance and his siblings in Sheepshead Bay, a neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York. Lance loved sports. He was a champion triple-jumper at Sheepshead Bay High School and a champion club tennis player in Houston. Lance especially loved baseball. He was 10 when the Brooklyn Dodgers abandoned him for Los Angeles; he never forgave them. He became a New York Yankees fan, and he rooted for them passionately until the day he died. He was sad to miss Gerrit Cole's debut in pinstripes, even as he survived to see Opening Day come and go. Lance loved music. He lived to sing, dance, and play air guitar. He raised his children on Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Simon and Garfunkel, the Allman Brothers, the Beatles, and the Rolling Stones. Using nothing more than the car radio volume knob, he turned his children into viciously good "name that tune" players. Later in life, he joined the Austin Civic Chorus, where he sang and served for years as the Chairman of its Board of Directors. But he never required an audience to enjoy singing. Lance learned to love himself and others. While alcohol and drugs clouded his early life, at age forty-one he found new life in the twelve steps of recovery. He had a hard-earned commitment to the spirit and he remained sober until his passing. He was so devoted to his own recovery, he became a sponsor and mentor, helping many others to a new life as well. For years, he was a licensed drug-and-alcohol counselor in Austin. At forty-five, he met and later married Jean, the love of his life. Together they journeyed through becoming Agape Licensed Spiritual Practitioners in California, and later Religious Science Practitioners. Finally, they returned to Austin where he was Director of Prayer and Care at Unity Church of the Hills. He was known and loved for his counseling sessions, spiritual classes, and talks at Sunday services. Lance loved his family. He is survived by his wife, Jean Lein, and his three children, Laurie O'Block (Jeff) of Houston, Texas, David Lein (Melanie) of Austin, Texas, and Robert Lein (Robyn) of Chattanooga, Tennesee. He also leaves behind six grandchildren: Meredith Croak (Kyle), Elizabeth and Charlie O'Block, Chloe and Brennan Lein, and Mateo Lein. His brother Joseph Lein and his sister Marcia Schiff and niece Catarina mourn him in New York. As he neared death, Lance's only regret was that he would miss out on more days with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchild to come in October. For now, we celebrate his life on our own. We will celebrate together as soon as the world will allow it.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 3, 2020