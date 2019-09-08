|
HAYES, Larry Bruce Larry Bruce Hayes, (Butch) 11/20/42 - 09/05/19 youngest of 4 and only son to Virginia and Garnet Bruce Hayes, passed peacefully Thursday Morning. Larry is proceeded in death by his parents, his sisters, LaDonna Jayne Pierce (Shorty) and Linda Upchurch, and His wife Anne Hayes. Larry is survived by his eldest sister Jerry Davis, children, Debora and Richard Dupree, Warren and Kristina Hayes, Michelle and Ray Dorado, Jeff Dinwiddie, Rick and Wendy Dinwiddie. Larry was blessed with 15 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren. Larry graduated from Snyder High School where he won 1st place at State competition for the 4-poster bed he made in wood shop. Larry was always good with his hands and loved old hot rod cars and big semi-trucks. Over Larry's career he only had 2 jobs, Levi Strauss blue jean manufacturer as the Plant Manager, and Farrah Jeans as Plant manager. With this experience and Larry's love for trucks and entrepreneurial spirit, he was inspired to open his own company, Hayes Trucking Service. For 20+ years Larry operated Hayes Trucking Service Inc. transporting freight across our great state of Texas. He eventually retired from freight hauling in 2000 and enjoyed a few short years with his 2nd wife Ann Dinwiddie who passed away in 2003. Larry had an incredible sense of humor, he loved life and always had a smile on his face. Larry was an incredible story-teller, a trait he has passed down to his children. Graveside Services will be held at 10 AM on September 10th, 2019 at the Cook-Walden/Memorial Hill Cemetery, 14501 N I-35, Pflugerville, TX 78660. Family and close family friends are invited to lunch at 108 W Walter St. Pflugerville TX 78660 after the service. The family suggest sending memorial contributions to the Christopher House in Austin, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 8, 2019