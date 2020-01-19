|
CARPENTER, Larry Larry Carpenter was born on June 26, 1938 in Taylor, Texas and passed away on January 12, 2020. Larry attended Austin schools and graduated from Austin High School with the class of 1956. He played baseball for the Austin Maroons and was captioned in the yearbook as "the squat second sacker "Larry was loving and caring, stubborn and steadfast. He loved his family, and all UT sports". He was a dedicated golfer. He adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren and followed their sport activities. He was a 40-year member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church and served for many years as an usher. Larry loved people. He was among the first to welcome newcomers and members to church on Sunday morning. He had friends of all ages and interacted with kids from the neighborhood. He knew all the neighbors He is remembered with love by his wife of 60 years, Margaret Keys Carpenter, children Chris Carpenter (Lynne), and Amy Day, sisters Ruth Ann Salyer and Kay Carpenter. Ten grandchildren; Kate Vickers, Kelly Whitson, Kara Wright (Rod) CJ Carpenter, Cassidy Kincaid (Joey), Chandler Carpenter, Patrick Day, Cory Carpenter, Colby Carpenter and Caden Carpenter, 4 great grandchildren, Kingston Vickers, Indie Vickers, Jackson Vickers and Elijah Wright. He is remembered by Jody Cochran and Marcus Ferree and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Larry will be held on Thursday, January 23 at 3:30pm, St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 8134 Mesa Drive, Austin, TX 78759, reception to follow in Huffman Hall. His ashes will be interred in the Memorial Garden at St. Matthews at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 19, 2020