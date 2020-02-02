|
FARMER, Larry Hastings May 1, 1932 January 24, 2020 Larry Hastings Farmer was born to Leola Hastings Farmer and Frank Brooks Farmer in Briensburg, Kentucky. He was married to Evelyn Sweat Farmer and is survived by his son Charles Farmer, grandson Bryce Farmer, and brother Glen Farmer. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son William Brooks Farmer, a brother Keith Brooks Farmer, and a sister Nancy Que Farmer. He served honorably in the United States Air Force. He was a graduate of Lamar State College of Technology where he was a member of the Honor Society and President of the Kappa Alpha Order. He was also an early innovator in the computer technology industry. He served as an elder in the Presbyterian Church and he loved and honored his family and his country.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 2, 2020