A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alice Taylor King Chapel
1300 E 12th Street
Austin, TX
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Alice Taylor King Chapel
1300 E 12th Street
Austin, TX
Larry James Leger Jr. Obituary
LEGER JR., Mr. Larry James Mr. Larry James Leger, Jr, 43 of Pflugerville, TX, died, Sunday July 7th. He was born in Austin, TX on November 1, 1975, a son of Larry Leger, Sr and Brenda Dobbins. The Celebration of his Life Service will be 10:00 on Saturday, July 27th at Alice Taylor King Chapel, 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to the same location on Friday, July 26th, 4:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Cook Walden Capital Park Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. The Leger family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.k
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 21, 2019
