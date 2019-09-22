|
KENNEY, Larry Larry Kenney of Liberty Hill TX passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Larry was 63 years old at the time of death. He was surrounded by his family with deep love at the time of his passing. Larry was born August 22, 1956 in Katy TX to John Jr. and Edna Kenney. He relocated to Austin TX in 1981 where he would go on to pursue a fulfilling career as a machinist. Larry was extremely passionate about family, animals, friends, disc golf, fishing and outdoors. He was known as Lil Big Arm (LBA) in the disc golf community. Larry loved his family and friends deeply, especially his best friend Bear. He brought lots of joy to so many people with his smile and humor. He was a one of a kind. Larry is survived by his wife Debbie Kenney, daughter Tina Winn, son-in-law Travis Winn, grandchildren Jeremy Lothringer and Danica Winn. Siblings John Kenney III, wife Ann Kenney, sister Marion Kenney, husband Calvin Brown, sister Alice Black, sister Christine Kenney, husband Mark Knight and sister Joan Kenney. Nieces and nephews Leslie Kenney, Joanie Kenney, Phoebe Kenney, Michael Kenney and Payton Johnson. He is proceeded in death by his father John Kenney Jr., mother Edna Kenney, sister Leslie Kenney and brother in law Craig Black. The family requests in lieu of flowers for donations to be made to the and Hill Country Cats. Larry will be forever in our hearts and always on our minds. The Celebration of Life will be on Saturday October 5th at 11:00 at St Julian of Norwich Episcopal Church at 7700 Cat Hollow Dr., Suite 204, Round Rock 78681
