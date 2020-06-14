Larry Korts

KORTS, Larry Larry I Korts, 90, passed away peacefully June 2, 2020 at home in the Village of San Leanna south of Austin, TX after a five month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Savana, GA on May 25, 1930, the only child of Julian E. Korts and Benona S. Korts. After an early childhood spent in Claxton, GA and Baxter Springs, KA, he moved to Houston, TX at age eleven. He graduated from San Jacinto High School, spent two years in the U. S. Air Force, attended Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity, and then relocated to Austin, TX. In September of 1959, Larry married Elizabeth (Betty) A Seymour and they had two sons, Joe born in 1962 and David born in 1964. After several jobs with State agencies and insurance sales, in 1965 he started his career in the jewelry industry, both in sales and management. In 1991, he went to work for the State Attorney General's Office, retiring in 1997. Larry was a member of Onion Creek Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Austin Saengerrunde, Toastmasters International and First Unitarian Universalist Church of Austin, where he served on the Public Affairs Forum Committee for many years. After retiring, Larry enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels, the Austin Theater Alliance, and South Austin St. David's Hospital. Larry was thoughtful and loyal to his friends and possessed an enquiring and intelligent mind combined with a wonderful sense of humor. He was just a sweet guy and there will be many that will miss his companionship. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister-in law and brother-in-law and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty, and their two sons, Joe of San Francisco, CA, and David of Austin, TX. Also, three nephews-in-law Richard, Charles, and William Harding and their families. No services are planned. If you want to honor Larry, please consider a donation to Hospice Austin or a charity of your choice.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jun. 14, 2020.