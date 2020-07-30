LEGGETT, Larry R. Larry went to be with our Heavenly Father on July 21 2020 after a 10 years battle with Demenitia. He was born in Austin TX on May 17 1945 to Joseph Ray and Florence Leggett. A lifelong Austinite. He was an Auto Technician all of his life. For a short time he was an independent with his own shop but later went to work for Capital Chevrolet on North Lamar, he worked there for over 20 years. He had a passion for cars especial those that went fast. He like to build Hot Rods and race them. Him and his son would spend many a weekend at Little River Dragway. First his son watch his Dad do the racing, then in later times Larry watched his son do the racing. He survived by his wife of 55 years Penny, daughter Kimberly and her husband Scott Morgan of Bristol TX, son Mark of Cedar Park TX. Granddaughter Sonya Knueppel and husband Georgetown TX, Granddaughter Justis and Chris Odom of Waxahachie TX and Grandson TJ and his wife Hali Morgan of Alvarado TX. He was also bless with 3 great grand children Briley, Logan and Elliott "Ellie". A brother David and wife Debbie Leggett of Round Rock TX, a sister Peggy Bullard of Mexia TX and a sister Judy Bradford of Lockhart TX. He was loved and will be missed by all of his nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Jennifer Sizer, Nicole Hernandez, Kenda Flaks, Sarah Froster and The New Century Hospice for all the love and support that they have given to us. Larry and I would tell each "I love you" before going sleep each night. So one more time my love "I Love You".



