|
|
SMITH, Larry Warren Larry Warren Smith, age 75, was born on September 4, 1944 to Warren Calvin Smith and Isabelle Mills Smith in Monroe, NC. He died peacefully at home in Liberty Hill, TX on November 20, 2019 after a tenacious battle with cancer. Larry grew up in Kannapolis, NC and graduated from A. L. Brown High School in 1962. He served in the Air Force after high school, attended Florida State University while in the service, and then transferred to Appalachian State University in Boone, NC, where he graduated with a degree in business in 1969. Larry soon after moved to Texas and began work in the insurance industry. Larry owned Gulf Coast Insurance Agency in Beaumont, TX and years later bought Dragoo Insurance Agency in Austin, merging the two into GC Companies. He was a member of North End Baptist Church, Beaumont, served on its board and Baptist Hospital board, was a member of several community and business organizations, such as Rotary and Kiwanis. He coached children's baseball and football, served on the first insurance Agents Advisory Board that led to the formation of Texas Mutual Insurance Company for the state of Texas. He was a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC), member of the Independent Insurance Agents of Texas (IIAT), member of the Associated General Contractors of Texas (AGC), and a former member of the Professional Insurance Agents (PIA). After many years living in Beaumont and Austin, he moved to Liberty Hill and has called it home for the past 10 years. He loved his family, friends, pets, music, the Longhorns, and collecting and restoring classic sport cars. Larry is survived by his wife, Dr. Diane Tyler; his son, Patrick Smith of San Antonio; son Dr. J. Landon Smith and wife Sharon of New Braunfels; daughter Cele Burt and husband Travis of Blowing Rock, NC; and 5 grandchildren: Emily, Ian, and Rowan Smith, and Landon and Caroline Burt. His sister Rosemary Elaine Moon and husband Charlie of Charlotte, NC; niece Holly Roder and husband Brian of Concord, NC and children Jacob, Thomas, and Katherine; and niece Hope Moon of Charlotte, NC. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at University Christian Church in Austin, Texas. Larry was a man of strong Christian faith, he touched many lives, and we will miss his charismatic nature, interest in people, leadership, smile, determination, generous spirit and zest for life. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the UT-Austin School of Nursing, ASPCA, PAWS, , or the pet .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 22, 2019