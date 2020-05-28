|
CUMMINGS, Larzel Larzel Cummings, 83, of Austin died Saturday, May 23rd. He was born in Oakland, CA on June 27, 1936, a son of the late Evelyn (Walker) and Alfred Jack Cummings. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM to 6PM on Friday, May 29th. The Celebration of His Life service will be livestream (https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/larzellcummings)10AM on Saturday May 30th at New Lincoln Baptist Church. Interment at Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 28, 2020