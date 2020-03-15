Home

LaTiona Rae Watters Obituary
WATTERS, LaTiona Rae LaTiona Watters,51, formally of Austin died Saturday, March 7th in Plano, TX. She was born in Austin, TX on November 18, 1968, a daughter of Jodie Watters and Allie Ray Hennington. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 1PM on Friday, March 20th at Grant Chapel A.M.E. Worship Center in Austin, TX. Interment at Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3 PM to 6 PM on Thursday, March 19th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 15, 2020
