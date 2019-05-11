ALBRECHT, Laura Jeanne Laura Jeanne Albrecht passed away in Austin, Texas, on May 2, 2019, after a three year journey with ovarian cancer. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends. Laura was born in Corsicana, Texas, on October 12, 1957, where she was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church. She attended Bowie Elementary School, Collins Middle School, and Corsicana High School from which she graduated in 1976. She was a member of the Corsicana Tiger tennis team. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Journalism degree. After working as a reporter and editor for the Cedar Creek Pilot and the Corsicana Daily Sun, she settled in her beloved Austin. There, she had a long career in media relations with the Texas Medical Association, Austin Police Department, and Texas Department of Health and Human Services. Laura loved Sam, her faithful canine companion. They enjoyed traveling together to the Guadalupe Mountains, Alpine, Marfa, and Taos, where they would find peace, tranquility and solitude. She was passionate about her work with Therapy Pet Pals of Texas. Laura enjoyed Texas Women's Basketball and was a Lifetime Longhorn. Laura's family would like to thank her legion of friends, who were constantly by her side, and her caregivers at Texas Oncology. Laura adored her nephew, Tyler Albrecht of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, as well as niece Lindsay Eastland and her daughters Caroline and Anna Eastland of Kerrville, Texas. She is also survived by her mother, Billie Jean Albrecht of Austin, and brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Kathy Albrecht, of Austin. She was preceded in death by her father, James W. Albrecht. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman from May 11 to May 12, 2019