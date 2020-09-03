BLASCHKE, Laura Dell Laura Dell Blaschke passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020. She was born the fifth of six children of Oscar Theodore Blaschke and Mathilda Marie Blaschke in Ingleside, Texas on March 25, 1937. After graduating from Ingleside High School in 1955, where her father was superintendent, she later earned a degree from Durham Business School and a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Corpus Christi in 1967. In 1956 she married Jerry William Vlasak and had two children, Jerry William Vlasak, Jr. and Rebecca Renee Vlasak. Laura's second marriage was to Lloyd B. Manley in 1981 and they were together until his death in 2002. Laura taught elementary school for 32 years, beginning at Central Park Elementary in Corpus Christi, and ending her career in 1998 at Patton Elementary School in Austin, Texas. She was a member of the Texas State Teacher's Association, and later the Texas Retired Teachers Association. She loved being a teacher, loved the children she taught, and loved the fellowship of the teachers she worked with. In addition to her love for teaching was her love for tennis. For over 40 years she was a member of the Lost Creek Tennis Association, where she loved the competition of tournaments and leagues. When not on the court, she enjoyed quiet evenings at home with a good book and a glass of wine, or two. On those other evenings, she was hosting a "Happy Hour" on her patio with her dear condo friends. Laura first and foremost loved her children and extended family. She attended all family reunions, fellow teacher reunions, Ingleside High school reunions, as well as staying in touch with family and friends all over the country. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Dorothy and Ruth, and brother Herbert. She is survived by her children, Jerry and Becky (Lynn), her sister Norma, her brother Michael (Edith), and many much-loved nieces and nephews. A private service will be held for the immediate family.



