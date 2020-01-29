|
BOSTIC, Laura Evanell (Nell) Laura Evanell (Nell) Bostic, age 97, of Austin, Texas, died January 26, 2020, at New Hope Manor. She was born in La Pryor, Texas, April 3, 1922, one of ten children born to Robert Earl and Julia May Bond. She was married to Alton (Shine) Bostic on May 23, 1946. After living in Elgin, Texas for a short time, they made Austin, Texas their home. Nell was employed by the Austin Independent School District as a secretary. She was a member of the Texas Retired Teachers Association, the Austin Retired Teacher Association, and a past President of the Texas Educational Secretaries Association, Inc. She retired in June 1983, after 30 years of service to the Austin Independent School District. She was a long-time member of Crestview United Methodist Church. When she was younger, she enjoyed working in the Prayer Garden at her church. Nell was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Alton (Shine) of sixty-three years; three brothers; and six sisters. She is survived by nieces and nephews. Of special importance in her life was her nephew, Kenneth Bostic. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Cook Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Blvd, Austin, Texas 78752. Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, January 31, 2020 in the Colonial Chapel of Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar Blvd, Austin, Texas 78752. Interment will follow at Cook Walden Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 29, 2020