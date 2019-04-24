SULLIVAN, Laurence Patrick Laurence Patrick "Larry" Sullivan, age 83, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, in the city he loved, Austin, Texas, surrounded by loving family. Larry was born in 1935 in Fargo, North Dakota to James and Myrtle Sullivan. He spent his childhood in Fargo and then Minot, North Dakota where he graduated from Minot State University with a degree in Business in 1957. In an effort to thaw out, Larry moved to Austin in 1967 and began a 27 year long career at the Texas Education Agency, where he met the love of his life, Carolyn and her three children. They married on December 21, 1968 and shortly thereafter Larry adopted Doug, Pixie, and Gina, completing his family who brought him his greatest joy for the next 50 years. He is preceded in death by his son, Doug and siblings Brian, Bill and Dorothy. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, sister Kathleen, daughters Pixie Sherry and Gina Day and their families, Dan and Taylor Sherry and Dan, Nora and Thomas Day, and many cherished nieces and nephews. An informal, casual memorial service is scheduled for Friday, April 26, from 1:30-3:30 pm at Cook-Walden Funeral Home at 6100 North Lamar, Austin Texas. T-shirts are encouraged and any ties worn should be of the clip-on variety. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Austin Public Library at austinlibrary.org/support-us. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary