GILLEY, Laurence S. On Thursday, October 29, 2020 Laurence "Larry" Gilley passed peacefully from this world. Larry was born in Quincy, MA on July 29, 1925 to Lawrence & Hazel Gilley. Larry was a loving husband to Elizabeth "Bette" (Holmes) Gilley for 26 years until her passing in 1978. Larry was a veteran of WWII and was awaiting orders to go to the Pacific theatre when the war ended. He worked for Sears & Roebuck repairing small appliances for 43 years before retiring. Larry had an easygoing personality and was friendly to all who met him. After marriage, he settled in Brockton, MA, and raised a family. He moved to Wareham, MA in 1981 where he loved to sun himself and swim during high tide. Larry moved to Cedar Park, TX in 2006 to be closer to his family, and spent 14 wonderful years in Texas where he felt at home but never lost his Boston accent or his love for the Red Sox and Patriots! Larry was preceded in death by his parents, wife and three sisters, Janice Gilley, Louise Blye and Eleanor Crofton. He is survived by his son, Scott Gilley (wife Heidi), grandchildren Rylan Gilley (wife Lacy) and Kyndra Gilley, brother-in-law Norman Holmes as well as nieces Janice Crofton, her children Samara (spouse Leigh Stadler), Ari and Raya (spouse Anas Kouika), and Irene Crofton and her children Shaun and Lan. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at 718-987-1931.



