SCHERER, LAVENIA MCDANIEL LaVenia McDaniel Scherer was born January 5, 1921 in Magee, Mississippi. She was the fifth of ten children born to George Washington McDaniel and Ida Lou (neé Flynt) McDaniel. Nine of those children survived to adulthood. The family later moved to Mt. Olive MS. As a young woman, "Venie" took a clerking job at Camp Shelby MS. While there, she met a dashing 2nd Lieutenant from the Ohio National Guard named Bob Scherer. They began a courtship and were married on a November day in 1941. Nineteen days later, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. After just three and a half months of marriage, Bob's unit was activated and shipped off to the Pacific Theater. He was gone for the next three and a half years. Upon his return from WWII, Bob met his three-year-old daughter for the first time. She raised five children, often in Bob's absence as he was involved in our nation's conflicts, Korea, Vietnam, and sometimes when he couldn't come home from his office because the nation was preparing for some other conflict, like the Cuban Missile Crisis. She raised those children while the family followed Bob on his assignments to Europe and twice to Japan. Those travels involved 32 relocations over Bob's 33-year Army career. Bob retired from the Army at Fort McPherson, Georgia and Venie and Bob spent the next 15 years living in an Atlanta suburb. Deciding they had another move left in them, they bought some property in Spicewood, Texas, built a house and headed west. Venie and Bob remained married for almost 50 years before his death in 1991. She remained active in her widowhood, attending monthly "birthday parties" with her close circle of friends whether or not it was actually anyone's birthday, and having frequent dinners and barbeques on "Venie's Hill" with her many friends and family. Venie loved animals and never left a pet behind, whether it involved flying dogs back from Germany or Okinawa or driving them all over the USA. The white-tailed deer lounged around the back yard like lazy cows and the birds were quick to show up at the breakfast-room door when the feeders were empty. Those who met her quickly adored her attitude about always assuming the best of every person she met. She just believed everyone she met had a full heart and an empty stomach. One of her sisters once told her, "Venie, it doesn't matter who shows up to your door, you're gonna invite them in and try to feed them." After a full life of 99 years, five months, and 27 days, Venie took her last breath on June 1, 2020. One of her sons and one of her daughters were able to be at her bedside. She died exactly where she wanted to be - in her own bed, under her own roof. She is survived by five children: Bobbie Sandra Stocky, Cynthia Faye Scott, Douglas Michael Scherer, Pamela Grace McLeod and Christopher George Scherer; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Leaving such a full, well-lived life can hardly be called a tragedy, but the world will be a lesser place without her. Memorial services, whether virtual or in-person, will be planned and announced depending on the course of the current pandemic conditions in the area. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign War



