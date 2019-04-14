ADAMSON, Lavoyce Coker Lavoyce Coker Adamson, 90, of Round Rock, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in the presence of her family. Lavoyce was born February 13, 1929, in Lockhart, Texas to Ruby Reid and Harvey Coker, she was the second youngest of 5 children. Lavoyce married George Adamson, December 16, 1948 and they had 3 children. She was a devoted wife and mother. Lavoyce was an active member of Westside Church of Christ for decades and was committed to serving the Lord through her church. Her health prevented her from attending church in recent years but she still kept in contact with several members of the church. Lavoyce had a passion for painting. She loved to paint landscape sceneries of places she had seen. In addition to painting, she loved to play dominoes with friends and family. Lavoyce is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 50 years, her two sons Larry Wayne and Dennis Ray, her brothers Roy Gene, Harvey Maurice, sisters Alma Alexander, Jan Reese, and her close friend of 12 years Lester Housinger. Lavoyce is survived by her daughter Cindy Angell and husband Wayne; grandchildren Jayson Angell, Melissa and husband Cody Welch, Timothy Adamson and wife Jennifer; Kimberly and husband Jon Rhoades, Kiven Adamson; 9 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Lavoyce will be remembered for her big smile, her sense of humor, and her dedication to the Lord. Funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 pm on Wednesday, April, 17, 2019 at Cook Walden Capital Parks, 14501 N. Interstate Highway 35, Pflugerville, Texas 78660. Pastor Steve Carrizal will be officiating. Interment will follow at Austin Memorial Park, 2800 Hancock Drive, Austin, Texas 78731 A Visitation for family and friends will be conducted on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, you may send a memorial in Lavoyce's name to . Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary