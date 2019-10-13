|
HALL, Lawrence Jack Lawrence Jack Hall, 83, passed away on October 1, 2019, in Cedar Park, Texas after an extended battle with cancer in his neck and head. He was born on November 14, 1935, in Vallejo, CA to Herbert Rogers Hall and Alice Floyd "Bobbie" Jordan Hall. Larry graduated from Burlingame High School in 1953. He was a member of the 1957 class at Stanford University, graduated with a Bachelor of Humanities and Sciences degree, and belonged to the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity. Larry was a U.S. Navy pilot for 9 years and retired as a Navy Captain in 1987 after 16 years of service in the Naval Reserves. He flew as a Captain for TWA and retired in 1998 after over 30 years as a commercial pilot. Larry married Nancy Ann Thompson in Geneva, IL on March 30, 1963. Their son Randy was born in Sanford, FL. The family moved to Kansas City, MO three years later where their daughter Karen was born. They lived in KC for 26 years, then moved to the Austin area in 1994. They were married for almost 45 years before Nancy's death from cancer on February 5, 2008. Larry is survived by his son, Randall Lawrence Hall, daughter-in-law Dianne Calcote Hall, and granddaughters Callysta Jordan Hall and Alexa Grace Hall of Cedar Park, TX; daughter, Karen Elizabeth Thomson Hall and son-in-law Colin Thomson of Richmond, CA; sister Lorelle Hall Sharp of Napa, CA; and sister, Lynette Hall Bensen and her husband, Thomas Bensen of St. Helena, CA. Also very important to Larry were his many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and friends. A service celebrating Larry's life will be held at Bethany United Methodist Church (10010 Anderson Mill Rd, Austin) on Wednesday, October 23rd at 1:00 p.m. The eulogy will be given by Larry's longtime friend Reverend Carolyn Jordan. The family would like to thank all of Larry's numerous medical providers over the years including St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Texas Oncology-Round Rock, and Hospice Austin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation (navalaviationfoundation.org), the UT Quest Excellence Fund (olli.utexas.edu/giving), or the . To share a memory about Larry with the family or to request the full obituary, please send an email to [email protected] Larry will be dearly missed by all those whose lives he touched.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 13, 2019