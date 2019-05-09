|
WHITE IV, Lawrence Jerell 'Lil Nutty' Lawrence Jerell White, IV, 28, of Austin, died Friday, April 26th He was born in Austin, TX on March 8, 1991, a son of Easter Smith and Lawrence Jerell White, Jr. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 11 AM on today at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. His family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 9, 2019