Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Jerell White IV

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence Jerell White IV Obituary
WHITE IV, Lawrence Jerell 'Lil Nutty' Lawrence Jerell White, IV, 28, of Austin, died Friday, April 26th He was born in Austin, TX on March 8, 1991, a son of Easter Smith and Lawrence Jerell White, Jr. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 11 AM on today at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery Austin, TX. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. His family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now