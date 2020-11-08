SHELBY, Lawrence L. Lawrence L. Shelby, a resident of Austin, Texas, passed away on November 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife, two children, two grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Larry retired from IBM in 1993 after 25 years. He also worked at Capital Metro as well as investing in several business ventures. The family will have a private burial. Public viewing will be Wednesday, November 11th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at All Faiths Funeral Services on IH-35 in Austin, TX. Interment at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store