RICHARD JR., Lawrence Louis Lawrence Louis Richard, Jr., 88, of Austin, Texas, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Born May 2, 1932, in New Orleans, LA, he was the son of the late L.L. and Marguerite Toups Richard. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Richard Domingues, and brother in law, John Lee Domingues. He also is preceded in death by his three nephews, John Lee III (Dean), Mark Patrick and Christopher Joseph Domingues. He is survived by two nephews, Lawrence Richard and Paul Jude Domingues. Raised in Lafayette, Louisiana, Lawrence was a graduate of Cathedral High School, in Lafayette, Louisiana, in 1949. After two years of attendance at Springhill College, in Mobile, AL, he entered the Jesuit Order (the Society of Jesus). In 1957 he obtained the Bachelor of Arts Degree with a Major in French. In 1958, he obtained the Master of Arts Degree with a Major in Philosophy from the same institution. From 1958-1961, Lawrence taught French, English and Speech at Jesuit High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. Lawrence was ordained into the Priesthood in 1965. In 1966, after ordination to the priesthood, he received the Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in theology from St. Louis University. In 1969 the Masters of Arts Degree with a major in French from Laval University, Quebec, Canada. After employment as an instructor of French, at Loyola University, New Orleans, Louisiana, and as Director of the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL), Lafayette, he entered graduate school at the University of Texas in Austin, receiving his PHD in Curriculum and Instruction in 1979. From 1974-1995, Lawrence was employed at the Texas Education Agency, (TEA), in the Division of Bilingual Education, Curriculum Development, and Education Specialist in Secondary English. Lawrence Richard retired from TEA in 1995 and resided in Austin for the remainder of the life. His lifelong commitment of being an educator, greatly impressed many. He enjoyed spending time with close friends, cooking, sailing, and gardening. Lawrence will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store