CASTILLO II, Lawrence Perez Lawrence Perez Castillo II, 30, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Lawrence was born to Lawrence Perez Castillo and Esperanza (Hope) Castillo on July 26, 1988 in Houston, TX. He graduated from Bastrop High School in 2006. He was a proud father, a great brother, lover of all life, and someone you could count on when in need. Lawrence is survived by his 3 children, Elizabeth Rose Castillo, Lawrence Perez Castillo III, and Mackenzie Gracelynn Castillo. He is also survived by his younger brother's, Joshua (wife, Megan), Kaleb (wife, Clementina "Tia"), Zachary; and sister Faith Castillo; grandparents Jesse and Carmen Castillo, Humberto Tijerina; along with numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Lydia Tijerina. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Castillo via GoFundMe or Paypal. Visitation Services will be held at Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home on March 22, 2019 from 5 PM to 8 PM. Funeral Services will be held on March 23, 2019 at 11 AM, followed by burial at Upper Cedar Creek Cemetery. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary