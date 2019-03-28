Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home
505 Old Austin Highway
Bastrop, TX 786020745
(512) 321-2576
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Castillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Perez Castillo II

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence Perez Castillo II Obituary
CASTILLO II, Lawrence Perez Lawrence Perez Castillo II, 30, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Lawrence was born to Lawrence Perez Castillo and Esperanza (Hope) Castillo on July 26, 1988 in Houston, TX. He graduated from Bastrop High School in 2006. He was a proud father, a great brother, lover of all life, and someone you could count on when in need. Lawrence is survived by his 3 children, Elizabeth Rose Castillo, Lawrence Perez Castillo III, and Mackenzie Gracelynn Castillo. He is also survived by his younger brother's, Joshua (wife, Megan), Kaleb (wife, Clementina "Tia"), Zachary; and sister Faith Castillo; grandparents Jesse and Carmen Castillo, Humberto Tijerina; along with numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Lydia Tijerina. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Castillo via GoFundMe or Paypal. Visitation Services will be held at Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home on March 22, 2019 from 5 PM to 8 PM. Funeral Services will be held on March 23, 2019 at 11 AM, followed by burial at Upper Cedar Creek Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home
Download Now