UGLUM, Laura Jayne After a more than two-year battle with cancer, Laura Jayne Uglum passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. Jayne and her twin brother, Marshall McCloskey Jr., were born on June 16, 1939, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her parents were Marshall and Kathleen McCloskey. She began her education at a local parish elementary school, moved on to high school at Mount St. Joseph Academy, and then attended Chestnut Hill College. She majored in Classical Greek and Latin, with a minor in French. After graduating from Chestnut Hill in 1961, she taught Latin at Olney High School in Philadelphia. During spring break in 1964, she travelled to the Boston area to visit her twin brother, who introduced her to his roommate, John Raymond Uglum, Jr. She and John dated, and agreed to see each other during the summer, when she would be attending graduate classes at Tufts University. They fell in love, and by the end of the summer they were engaged. Their wedding was in Philadelphia on June 16, 1965. They stayed in the Boston area for 10 years, and were blessed with the birth of a son, John Raymond Uglum, III, and a daughter, Margarethe Buckley Uglum. In 1975, John accepted a job in Austin, Texas, and they moved there in August. Jayne became actively involved with St. Theresa Catholic Church and its community -- first with the Women's Club, and then as a representative to the St. Theresa Neighborhood Groups. She worked closely with Monsignor Richard McCabe, and in 1983 he asked her to help start a parish elementary school at St. Theresa Church. After the school was established, she became the school librarian. She loved all the children, and found her passion in teaching them. Her students loved her as well. A private burial was held at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial to Jayne will be held in the future. Jayne is survived by her husband John, her children John and Margarethe, her brothers Marshall and Steven McCloskey, and four grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents Marshall and Kathleen, and her sister Marleen McCann. In memory of Jayne, please consider donating to The Lung Cancer Research Foundation or Hospice Austin.



