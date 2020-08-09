1/1
Lea Urias (Gloria) Bargas
BARGAS (GLORIA), Lea Urias The heavens have gained an angel and she is wearing pearls, Our sweet precious momma has gone home to be with her heavenly father. She passed peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at home surround by her children. She enter this world on July 11, 1937, in Martindale, Texas to Juan and Maria Urias. Lea married the love of her life Antonio Loera Bargas, who proceed her in death on October 27, 2001 and her son Antonio U. Bargas Jr. on October 16, 2006. She is survived by her children, Julia B, Serrano, (Arnold) Melinda Marie Bargas, Eric U Bargas: 3 grand children, Danielle S. Ortiz, Michael Serrano, Antonio Bargas III: great grand children: Alexander, A.J. , Olivia, and Jewelia. Lea worked at Becker elementary school for 27 years. Also, she was a Sunday school teacher for many years where she enjoyed working with kids. Once, momma left AISD, she worked a Demo promoter. This was a super fun job for momma because she love interacting with people. Lea's passion was serving God and attending all different types of of church events. Towards the end of her life mommma faced many physical obstacles, but she still found strength to attend a church service. May her legacy continue: Amen, Amen, Amen! Visitation will begin at 5:00PM, with her Funeral Service at 7:00PM on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, TX 78745. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harrell Funeral Home of Austin
4435 Frontier Trail
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 443-1366
