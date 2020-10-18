1/1
Leah Aimone
1919 - 2020
AIMONE, Leah (12/7/1919 10/10/2020) Following a very long life filled with travel and adventure, Leah Sicks Aimone passed away at the age of 100 on October 10. She was born to Eveh Helm Sicks and Charles Sicks in Muskogee, Oklahoma on December 7, 1919, moving to Albuquerque as a teenager and attending the University of New Mexico. Leah met her husband, Bart Aimone, on a trip to Venezuela to visit her father, and they were married in June 1940 in New Mexico. They raised four children together while traveling the world with his work. They lived in Venezuela, Sicily, Rome, Madrid, London, Somalia and Libya before retiring to Pennsylvania and then Austin in the early 1970s. During those years, Leah volunteered for many service organizations, including Women's Clubs and PTAs in several countries. Living at Lakeway until January 2018, Leah was a long-time volunteer with Reach for Recovery (American Cancer Society) and an active member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, serving in its library and participating in the women's auxiliary for many years. She enjoyed a wide array of friends whose companionship she cherished. Leah loved to dance since she was a young girl. She had a sharp wit, was an avid reader and was a great conversationalist. She played golf for several years after moving to Lakeway and was a member of bridge and mahjong groups well into her 90s. She was known for her wonderful stories of living abroad and shared her enthusiasm for travel with her family and friends. She was the matriarch of a large and loving family, and is survived by her four children Nancy Stevens (Colorado), James Aimone (North Carolina), Charles (Tony) Aimone (Texas), and Mary Lynn Gage (California) eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. A ceremony to celebrate her life will be scheduled in the future, once we have the opportunity to safely gather to honor her memory. In the interim, in lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Luke's on the Lake, 5600 Ranch Road 620 North, Austin TX 78732 (stlukesonthelake.org), would be greatly appreciated. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
