|
|
MARTIN, Leanne Gruhlkey Leanne Gruhlkey Martin lost her battle with Cancer January 19, 2020 at 62 years of age. She was born in Stockton, California to Albert Lee and Bobbie Anne (Harrison) Gruhlkey. She spent her childhood all over Texas as her father pursued his career with the Texas Employment Commission moving to Amarillo at six months then Austin, San Angelo, and graduating from Stratford High School in Houston. She attended Sam Houston State in Huntsville majoring in Theater. She moved to Austin where she married John Hillary Smith on April 27, 1979 and had two children Hillary Anne and John. They divorced in October 13, 1987. She worked for the Texas Workforce Commission in Tax, Labor Relations and finally as a System Analyst where she retired with 30 years of service in 2010. She Married Robert Stephen Martin in May 27, 1995 and lived in Austin, Texas. Leanne was more than her chronological events. She had a passion for Art, Photography, Reading, Writing and Poetry. She played multiple musical instruments, an avid knitter and researched Genealogy tracing the Gruhlkey line back to Ireland and Prussia. She encouraged the best in people with honesty, humor and compassion expecting the same in return with her friends, family and in her business dealings. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her Mother, Bobbie Anne Gruhlkey, Husband Robert Stephen Martin, Daughter Hillary Anne McMillin, Son John August Smith and wife Ileana and Grandson Drake Mackenzie Clayson. Brother Kurt Edward Gruhlkey and his wife Teresa, Brother-in-law Clifford Donald Martin, Richard Allan Martin and his wife Julie, Niece Candace Mitschke, Nephews Karl Edwin Gruhlkey II, Aaron Lee Gruhlkey, Travis Alexander Savacool-Martin. She was preceded in death by her father Lee, brother Karl Edwin Gruhlkey and nephew James Lee Gruhlkey. Services will be held at Cook-Walden Funeral Home 6100 N Lamar Blvd Austin, TX on February 1, 2020 at 1 PM with a Graveside gathering shortly after at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the http://main.acsevents.org/goto/leannegmartin
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 29, 2020