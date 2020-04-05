|
ROSELLE, Leda Ruth On Friday, March 27, 2020, Leda Ruth Roselle, passed away from our world. She was the loving wife of sixty-three years and is survived by her husband, Travis Eugene Roselle, from Austin, Texas. Leda is the mother of three children, Glenda and husband Eric Branch; Laurel and husband Tony Werner, and Steven and wife Susie. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Stamnitz; five grandchildren Sadie and Henry Roselle, Blake and Brandon Johnson, and Garrett Osborne, and seven great-grandchildren. She passed away at the age of 82 in Dripping Springs, Texas, where she and her husband live on the original family homestead on Hamilton Pool Road, dating back to the mid-1800's. There was no place in the world she would rather be. Leda was born in Austin, Texas, to Glen "Boots" Jones and Ruth Ran (Robinson) Jones. She graduated from Travis High School and was a life-long resident of Austin. Her passion outside of her family was in politics. She had the privilege of working with a long list of notable officials including former Governor Ann Richards, former Lt. Governor Bob Bullock, Congressman Lloyd Doggett, former State Senator Gonzalo Barrientos, Travis County Commissioner Margaret Gomez, former Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Snell, and so many others she was happy to work with and call friends. Leda was a proud liberal and fought hard for minorities and those less fortunate. She had a heart of gold and will be missed by many. More than anything, Leda loved her family and wished for their happiness. She found truth in the phrase, "The happiest chapters of life are written with the people we love most." In lieu of flowers, her wishes are for donations to be made to the . The family has created a Go Fund Me page so that those who remember her can be acknowledged. All funds will be donated to in her name. https://www.gofundme.com/f/ledarosellememorial
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 5, 2020