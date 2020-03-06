|
SHRIVER, Lee Ann Dixon Lee Ann Dixon Shriver died Tuesday, March 3 in Austin. She was born April 19, 1932 in Austin to Robert Dixon and Bee Lee Simmons Dixon. She graduated from Austin High School and attended the University of Texas, where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. She married her junior high sweetheart, Johnny Shriver, on Sept. 2, 1950 in Austin. After moves to Houston and Salina, Kansas and starting their family, Lee Ann and Johnny settled in Austin in 1958, where they lived for the rest of their lives. Lee Ann volunteered with the Faith Food Pantry at Faith Presbyterian Church for many years. She was a longtime member of multiple bridge clubs and loved working in her yard, a passion cultivated through being a member and treasurer in the Barton Hills Garden Club. She loved hunting with Johnny at the family's Hill Country ranch and in South Texas. She was an avid golfer and one of the earliest members of the Lost Creek Country Club. Lee Ann and Johnny enjoyed frequent weekend trips to Louisiana and to their East Texas lake house. Lee Ann's family remembers her as endlessly hospitable and loyal. Known to most as "Mema," she loved to bake gingerbread and apple pies with her grandchildren and always made extra room at the table for visitors and friends. She enjoyed puzzles and cards, watching baseball, and celebrating family birthdays, holidays, and special events. She was often the person responsible for bringing the family together and would frequently tell them, "Stick together, and you'll be fine." Her legacy of valuing family will live on for many generations. Lee Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Dr. Johnny Wilbur Shriver, her sons James Shriver and Richard Shriver, and grandson Wesley Shriver. She is survived by her son Robert Shriver and wife Cheryl; daughter Jonilee Mueller; and daughter-in-law Nancy Shriver. She is also survived by grandchildren Drew Shriver and wife Sandra; Erin Petty and husband Brian; Travis Mueller and wife Tracy; Curtis Mueller and wife Katie; and Whitney Wright and husband Josh; and 11 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held Saturday, March 7, 4-6 p.m. at Harrell Funeral Home of Austin, 4435 Frontier Trail. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 8, 2-4 p.m. at Faith Presbyterian Church at 1314 E. Oltorf, Austin, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Faith Presbyterian Food Pantry or the Central Texas Food Bank. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 6, 2020