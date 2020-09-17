BROWN III, Lee Boyd Lee Boyd Brown, III, 50, of Cedar Park died Tuesday, September 8th. He was born in Austin, TX on October 22, 1969, a son of Sandra (Robinson) and Lee Boyd Brown, Jr. The Family Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be 10am Friday, September 18 at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered today to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM - 6PM on. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.