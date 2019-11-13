|
BRYANT, Lee Daniel "Bo" Lee Daniel Bryant, known to everyone as Bo, died Saturday, November 9, 2019, at his home in Spicewood, a few days after his 94th birthday. He was born November 6, 1925, in Waco, Texas, to Bessie Taylor Bryant and Dan Valentine Bryant. His parents as well as his sister Betsy Ruth Sanders and his brothers BJ Bryant, Charles Bryant, and Tom Bryant all predeceased him. The lively Bryant boys and their beautiful sister grew up during the hard times of the Depression, and Bo began working at an early age making deliveries for a drugstore and newspapers for the Waco Tribune on a bicycle he bought with his earnings. The older three Bryant boys Bo, Charles, and BJ found fun, friendship, sports, and guidance at the Boys Club (now known as the Boys & Girls Club) down the street from their home. Bo attended Waco High School and entered the US Navy in 1942, shortly after his seventeenth birthday. During World War II, he served on the US Long Island and in the Solomon and Russell Islands in the South Pacific. After WWII ended, he returned to Waco and civilian life. In 1947 he married Edwina Ruhnke. Bo and Edwina had six children. Following a stint as a flight school instructor in Waco after WWII, Bo began a long career with Southwestern Bell Telephone and later AT&T that took him and his family from Waco to Mexia, Marlin, Waxahachie, Houston, and San Antonio. His career path reflected the development of modern telecommunications. He began with stringing phone wire as a lineman in Waco and helping to develop telephone service to rural Texas and ended with managing technical electronic services in San Antonio. He retired in 1983 and built his home near Lake Travis in Spicewood. His large extended family and many friends enjoyed spending weekends and vacations at the Lake with Bo and Edwina and later with Bo and Billie Cugini. Family was very important to Bo and he has a big family who survive him. They include his daughter Cynthia Bryant and husband Dick Holland of Austin and Dick's children Jessie and John Holland; Ruth and JP Fancher of Martindale and their son Michael Fancher; Susan and Lewis (Bunky) Yates of Spicewood and their children BJ Yates and Lyssa Beever; Pete and Lulu Bryant of San Marcos and their children Lee Bryant and Allie Bryant Lloyd; Laura and Delvin Olinick of San Antonio and their children Dustin, Rachel, and Steven Olinick; and Marci White of San Marcos and her daughter Taylor Brooks Dombrowski. In addition Bo is survived by extended family members including Faye, Ivy and Etta Holland; Sean Beever; Andy Lloyd; Justine Sarahi Olinick; Anna Sifuentes-Olinick; Paul DeLaCerda; Austin Dombrowski; and Jon Brooks. Bo also has two great-grandsons: Santino (Sonny) Olinick and Donovan (Doni) Olinick. Other family survivors include sisters-in-law Glenda Stallings, Janie Bryant, and Carolyn Bryant; nieces Nelda Bryant Pannell; Sharon Bryant Napier; Debbie Bryant Castro and nephew Ronnie Sanders. After Edwina's death in 1993, Bo enjoyed the love and companionship of Billie Cugini for 12 happy years until her death in 2006. As the owner of The Hole in the Wall, Billie welcomed Bo into the lively music scene at that famous Austin venue and he made many friends there. Billie's daughter Brenda Branch and her son Dallas along with Billie's son Doug Cugini and his children Canyon, Nate, and Bella became part of Bo's extended family. Bo enjoyed friendships with many people he met through his work, especially in Waco and San Antonio, as well as folks he got to know after he retired to Lake Travis, including his poker group and pals from Poodie's. Many of these friends passed on before Bo. His dear friends James Wier of Spicewood and David Mattox remained close till his death. Thanks to Bo's devoted caregivers and the care provided by Hospice Austin, Bo spent his last days in peace, comfort, and love at home. His family is immensely grateful for the kindness and care he received. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bo's memory may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Austin at https://www.bgcaustin.org/donate/ or to Hospice Austin at 4107 Spicewood Springs Road, Austin 78759 or online at https://www.hospiceaustin.org/get-involved-2/donate. Bo will be buried next to Edwina at Fall Creek Cemetery in Spicewood at 11:00 am on Friday, November 15. Bo's friends and family and caregivers are invited to celebrate his life and share lunch and memories following the service at noon at the Yates home in Spicewood, next door to Bo's home.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 13, 2019