|
|
MONROE, Lee H. Lee H. Monroe, 89, was united with his heavenly Father on Aug. 23, 2019. He was born on April 24, 1930 in Mime Creek, Arkansas to William E. and Vollie E. Monroe. He served in the United States Air Force for 21 years as an aircraft refueler and fuel inspector. On leave in 1954, Lee proposed to Shirley Smith, and they married two months later on August 14. After retiring from the Air Force, he carried mail for the United States Postal Service for 14 years. In 1993, Lee and Shirley moved to Georgetown, TX, and joined Crestview Baptist Church. Lee came to know the life-changing power of Jesus Christ as his savior in November 1958. Lee's faith in God was a constant source of joy and hope, which was evident through his service to others and constant laughter. After retiring from the USPS in 1985, Lee and Shirley served with the Texas Baptist Men for 12 years building churches across the state and were later commissioned by the Southern Baptist Convention as church planters in Central Texas. Lee shared the love of Jesus with everyone he met. For many years, they faithfully served countless children at Camp Crestview. Lee will be lovingly remembered by his wife Shirley, of 65 years, their daughter, Bonnie Ray and husband, Steve and granddaughter, Jamie Ray and son James Monroe and wife, Donna. The family wishes to thank Altus Hospice for the wonderful care and loving support. Visitation will be at Gabriels Funeral Chapel in Georgetown from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25 and funeral services will be Monday, Aug. 26 at Crestview Baptist Church in Georgetown at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions for Camp Crestview can be sent to Crestview Baptist Church. "If you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved." Romans 10:9
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 25, 2019