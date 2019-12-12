|
LAVERNE, Lee "Goon" LaVerne Lee, 80, of Austin died Sunday December 8th She was born in Austin, TX on January 2, 1939, a daughter of the late Lorine (Gooden) and Eddie Hardin, Sr. The Celebration of her Life Service will be 11 AM on Saturday, December 14th at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and flowers can be delivered 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, December 13th to 1309 E 12th Street. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 12, 2019