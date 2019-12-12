Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
1309 E 12th Street
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
Lee LaVerne


1939 - 2019
Lee LaVerne Obituary
LAVERNE, Lee "Goon" LaVerne Lee, 80, of Austin died Sunday December 8th She was born in Austin, TX on January 2, 1939, a daughter of the late Lorine (Gooden) and Eddie Hardin, Sr. The Celebration of her Life Service will be 11 AM on Saturday, December 14th at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and flowers can be delivered 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, December 13th to 1309 E 12th Street. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 12, 2019
Remember
