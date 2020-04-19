|
MOFFETT, Melvin Leroy "Lee" Melvin Leroy "Lee" Moffett, 80, of Dripping Springs, TX, passed away peacefully at home on the family ranch on April 13, 2020 after a valiant battle with melanoma cancer. Lee was born in San Antonio, TX on December 14, 1939 and grew up in Austin, TX. He attended Travis and St. Edward's High Schools and graduated in 1958 while serving in the National Guard. He proudly served two terms in the US Army then returned home to attend UT Austin and graduated with a BBA in Management from St. Edward's University in 1977. Lee worked as a Manager at IBM for 30 years and retired in 1995. Lee was a mastermind at problem-solving and this talent led to his interest in repairing watches and clocks. He never missed a day at successfully solving the sudoku puzzle from the daily newspaper. Lee thoroughly enjoyed walks at the ranch and tending to cattle. He was most happy spending time with his wife and family, especially his grandchildren whom he loved very dearly. His face would light up the room when one of the grandkids stopped by to visit. Lee is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Janice Elaine Belk Moffett of Dripping Springs; three daughters, Kathy Lynn Hambrick of Austin, Sherry Elaine Montez of Dripping Springs, and Jacqueline Susanne Merz (and husband Denver Merz) of Dripping Springs; three grandchildren, Taylor Nicole Montez (19), Joseph Lanier Merz (7), and Baby David Leroy Merz (1); three brothers, Tommy Polley of Cedar Creek, TX, Dale Bassford of Hondo, TX and David Bassford of Austin. Lee was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Corrine Smith; father, Horace "Wimpy" Polley; sisters, Beverley Foster and Donna Battles; and niece, Tammy Hazel, all from the Austin area. Due to the current pandemic health crisis, a small private service and burial will be held at Fitzhugh Cemetery, and when conditions allow for group gatherings, the family will plan a memorial life celebration and presentation of military honors service at a later date. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 19, 2020