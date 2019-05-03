Home

Lee Pouncey
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Interment
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery
Killeen, TX
POUNCEY, Lee R. Lee R. Pouncey, age 91, passed away, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at his home in Burnet, Texas. Lee was born, August 14, 1927, in Ouachita Parrish Louisiana to George E. and Kate Weems Pouncey. After graduating from Downsville High School in Louisiana, Lee enlisted in the military. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after having served his country for over twenty years. He then began his second career with Texas Parks and Wildlife and worked over twenty years before retiring and moving to Burnet in the Hill Country in 1992. Lee was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed gardening and playing golf. He was a Master Mason for over 60 years and a member of Ben Hur Shrine. Services are set for 10am, Monday, May 6, 2019, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home, Burnet, Texas with interment at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at 2pm. Survivors of his immediate family include his wife of over 68 years, Joyce Pouncey of Burnet; daughter Deborah McGettigan and husband Jim of San Antonio; daughter Donna Williams and husband Bill of Plano, and one grandson Derek Williams of Plano. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607 or s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 3, 2019
